RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged in a fatal pedestrian crash, according to police.

This happened just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday near Capital Boulevard and Spring Forest Road.

Police said Jubril Parks, 19, was driving a black 2021 Jeep Wrangler and going northbound on Capital Boulevard while the victim, Charles Kudla, 75, was walking eastbound on Spring Forest Road.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that Parks’ vehicle was in “the far-left lane… [and] the traffic light at Capital Boulevard and Spring Forest Road was green for north and southbound traffic.”

Police said that Kudla had started using the crosswalk heading eastbound when the vehicle driven by Parks struck him.

Kudla died at the scene from his injuries, according to police.

Parks was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed for pedestrian, and unsafe movement.

Police said the investigation is continuing.