Teen charged after Raleigh Dollar Tree robbed at knifepoint

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police identified a suspect they arrested after an armed robbery and an attempted armed robbery at businesses along Lake Wheeler Road Saturday afternoon.

Johnathon Cicero McGraw

The incidents were reported just before 5:30 p.m. as an armed robbery of the Dollar Tree store in the 2700 block of Lake Wheeler Road, according to a Raleigh police news release.

The suspect also tried to rob the nearby Citgo Gas Station in the 2600 block of Lake Wheeler Road, the news release said.

The suspect used a knife during the robbery of the Dollar Tree, police said. The suspect fled with “an undisclosed amount” of cash, according to the news release.

On Sunday, police identified the suspect involved.

Johnathon Cicero McGraw, 19, was charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and masked public appearance.

No one was injured.

