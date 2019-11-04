Teen charged in connection with deadly Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager has been charged in connection with a deadly broad-daylight double-shooting in Raleigh Sunday, police said.

The double-shooting occurred around 11 a.m. in the 5900 block of Stillcrest Way at an apartment complex near the Triangle Town Center mall.

Police at the time said that two men suffered gunshot wounds. One of those men, Markell Raekwon Hill, 22, died at WakeMed following the shooting, police said.

Zion James in a photo from CCBI

Monday afternoon, Raleigh police said Zion Christian James, 16, was charged in connection with the incident.

James, of Raleigh, is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, forgery of instrument, possession of a handgun by minor, and possession of marijuana.

No other details were released in the incident.

