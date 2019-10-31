Teen charged with shooting man in Raleigh during broad-daylight attempted robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager has been charged with shooting a man during a broad-daylight attempted robbery in Raleigh on Wednesday morning.

Anselmo Inocente Arroyo-Maldonado, 16, is charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in connection with a shooting that occurred at 11:47 a.m. in the 2100-block of New Bern Avenue, police said Thursday.

One person sustained a gunshot wound in the arm and was transported to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

Enloe High School was placed on a code red lockdown as a precaution while police investigated the shooting. School was dismissed on time, under the supervision of Raleigh Police and all after school activities were canceled.

Arroyo-Moldando was arrested and charged at 10 p.m. Wednesday, arrest records show.

Bond information is not available at this time.

