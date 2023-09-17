GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager died in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday evening in southern Garner, police said.

The wreck happened just before 8 p.m. at 610 Buffaloe Road, which is near Swift Creek, according to Garner Police Capt. Chris Adams.

The car was driven off the roadway and crashed into a tree, police said.

“Sadly, the teen driver succumbed to their injuries and has died,” Adams said in a statement to CBS 17.

At this time, police are not releasing the identity of the teenage boy who died, Adams said.

Garner police are investigating the wreck and trying to find out the cause of the crash.

No other information was released.