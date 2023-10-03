RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The deadly shooting of a teenager Monday evening is being investigated by Raleigh police as a homicide.

Officers responded at around 6:35 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 5100 block of North New Hope Road and found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries where he died.

Due to the age of the victim, his identity will not be released.

No suspects are in custody at this time, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have information to assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.