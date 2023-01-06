RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old boy is now dead after being shot Thursday night in Raleigh. A juvenile is also in custody, the Raleigh Police Department said.

On Thursday evening at 10:53 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Harmony Court. The teenager was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said just before 3:50 p.m. Friday the teen died from his injury.

A juvenile suspect was taken into custody and charged with involuntary manslaughter by juvenile petition.

This is an ongoing investigation, and additional information will be released at the appropriate time, police also said.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers here. Anonymous reporting options are also available at 919-996-1193.