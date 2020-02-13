Live Now
CBS 17 Morning News

Teen dies following shooting in east Raleigh, police say

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager shot Wednesday night in Raleigh died at WakeMed, according to Raleigh police.

Police responded to the 5400-block of Duckling Way at approximately 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a report of a shooting.

Once at the scene, police found 17-year-old Zaequan Deloatch suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said.

  • Zaequan Deloatch, 17, died following a shooting on Duckling Way Wednesday night (Jamiese Price/CBS 17)
  • Zaequan Deloatch, 17, died following a shooting on Duckling Way Wednesday night (Jamiese Price/CBS 17)
  • Zaequan Deloatch, 17, died following a shooting on Duckling Way Wednesday night (Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

Deloatch was taken to WakeMed where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

An investigation is underway. Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Buy Local

Trending Stories

Don't Miss