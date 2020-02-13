Teen dies following shooting in east Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager shot Wednesday night in Raleigh died at WakeMed, according to Raleigh police.
Police responded to the 5400-block of Duckling Way at approximately 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a report of a shooting.
Once at the scene, police found 17-year-old Zaequan Deloatch suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said.
Deloatch was taken to WakeMed where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
An investigation is underway. Police have not released any suspect information.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
