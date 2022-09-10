Devin Johnquille Sims in a photo from CCBI. CBS 17 file photo of NC trooper.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities Saturday identified a teenager they said drove a stolen car in a chase that hit speeds of 100 mph before two crashes Friday night in Raleigh.

The incident began around 7 p.m. when Garner police plate readers detected a stolen Kia SUV, according to Sgt. M.L. Morrison of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Garner police started chasing the stolen SUV but later stopped the chase.

The stolen car later passed a trooper and a chase involving the highway patrol began, Morrison said.

The chase at times hit 100 mph, according to Morrison.

Near the end of the chase, two cars were side-swiped near the intersection of Gorman Street and Avent Ferry Road in Raleigh.

No one was hurt in the crashes.

The driver of the stolen SUV finally stopped and then ran from the SUV, but was quickly caught, Morrison said. The chase was over by 7:20 p.m.

Devin Johnquille Sims, 18, was arrested in the incident, Morrison said Saturday afternoon.

Sims was charged with felony flee/elude arrest, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, alter/destruct/etc. a stolen motor vehicle or part and resisting a public officer, Morrison said.

Sims is being held in the Wake County Jail under a secured bond set at $50,000.