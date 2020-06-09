Teen found shot near Capital Boulevard and Spring Forest Rd, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a male teen was found shot near Capital Boulevard and Spring Forest Rd overnight.
Police responded to the 4900 block of Capital Boulevard at 12:15 a.m. The teen was transported to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.
The details surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time.
