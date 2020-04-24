Teen girl caught, 2 other juveniles sought for breaking into Raleigh school to ride skateboards, deputies say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A teen girl was detained and Wake County deputies are looking for two other juveniles connected to a Thursday break-in at a Raleigh elementary school, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies responded to a breaking and entering call at Smith Magnet Elementary School around 2 a.m. Thursday. A Wake County Public Schools security guard had seen three people inside the school riding skateboards, the release said.

Deputies arrived to find three people behind the school. Two male juveniles fled the scene, but deputies did detain a 16-year-old girl. She was later released to the custody of her mother, the release said.

“Juvenile petitions will be taken out for the appropriate charges and the investigation will continue to identify the two at-large suspects,” the release said.

