Teen girl found dead at Raleigh Bojangles’ was June grad of Garner high school

Veronica Lee Baker in a photo from Raleigh police. Photo of scene by Emani Payne/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are asking for help finding whoever killed a 17-year-old girl in Raleigh Saturday night.

Police say Veronica Lee Baker was found dead inside a car in a Bojangles’ restaurant parking lot.

Friends and neighbors describe the teen as sweet and lovely saying she had her whole life ahead of her. Baker graduated from Garner Magnet High School in June.

Raleigh police are investigating her death as a homicide, and released a 911 call from Saturday night.

Just after 8:15 p.m. a caller reported finding a girl lying inside a car in the parking lot of the Bojangles’ at 3920 Jones Sausage Road.

“She’s not breathing. I tried to shake her and everything else. It’s just not, no response. No nothing,” said the caller.

The caller said the car was running with the lights on, doors open, and a set of keys inside.

A second person heard on the call said the car has been the parking lot for some time, but they initially didn’t realize something was wrong.

“I went on lunch. I went on my break a minutes ago, sir, and when I came back the door was open. I didn’t pay no attention,” the person said.

Police Saturday night said the victim died from a gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends and neighbors put on pleas on social media asking Baker’s killer be brought to justice.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP, or or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

More headlines from CBS17.com: