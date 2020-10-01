Teen girl seriously injured in stabbing in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A teenage girl was seriously injured in a stabbing Wednesday night in Raleigh, police said.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Garner Road shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. They arrived to find a 16-year-old girl in serious condition, a news release said.

The victim was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

Raleigh police are investigating the stabbing. No additional information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.

More headlines from CBS17.com: