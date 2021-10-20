Teen girl taken to hospital after she’s hit by car outside NC State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenage girl was hit by a car outside the North Carolina State Fair in Raleigh Tuesday night.

The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Trinity and Blue Ridge roads.

The girl, who was about 15 or 16 years old, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police.

A small gray sedan with major damage to the front windshield was at the scene.

Raleigh police said the incident happened when the girl was crossing the road but was not in a designated crosswalk.

Police said the driver of the car involved remained at the scene until authorities arrived.

No other information was released Tuesday night.