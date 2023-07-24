RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen inmate at the Wake County Detention Center died Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was discovered around 3:05 p.m. when jailers making their rounds, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate was found unresponsive in his cell, deputies said.

“Detention Officers and medical staff immediately started CPR. Fire and EMS arrived and started rendering aid,” the news release said.

It said despite the efforts to save him, he died.

The Wake County sheriff has requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to look into the matter, which is often standard for such an incident, the news release said.

Any findings by the SBI will be given to the Wake County District Attorney.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is also conducting its own internal investigation.