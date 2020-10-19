Teen is 4th arrest in deadly I-40 exit ramp shooting, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police announced Monday they had made the fourth arrest in a deadly shooting on an Interstate 40 exit ramp this summer.

William Stanton Kinney, 36, was shot on the I-40 exit ramp to Hammond Road around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 1., according to police.

He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and later died, police said.

Police made arrests previously on Aug. 4, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

Now, police say they have charged Marcaus Ishaun Harris, 18, with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Noshakir Tysha Lewis, 22, of Raleigh, was the first person charged in the case and faces the same charges.

Isaiah Montrell Harris, 20, and Terry Gray, 26, are also charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

More headlines from CBS17.com: