Teen killed after speeding, crashing vehicle at Raleigh construction site, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A teenager died after a crash in a construction area late on Thursday, according to Raleigh police.

The wreck happened just before 11:40 p.m. on Town Drive at Triangle Town Boulevard in a construction area, officials said.

Investigators believe the 19-year-old driver was speeding when he ran off the road, hit the side of a concrete trench, flipped over and then landed upside down in about three and a half feet of water.

A police report identified the driver as Karnecas Javonte Dixon, of Zebulon.

Dixon was traveling at 60 mph in a 35 mph zone at the time of the crash, the report said.

Firefighters were able to get the teen out of the vehicle but he later died, according to authorities.

The teen’s friend was driving behind him at the time of the crash and saw the whole thing happen, police said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: