RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 17-year-old was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night at a Subway in Raleigh, the teen’s family told CBS 17.

Around 8:22 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 1300 block of Falls of Neuse Road for a reported robbery, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The family of the teen told CBS 17 that the suspect was armed.

No injuries have been reported at this time and there is no immediate threat to the public.

This investigation is ongoing.