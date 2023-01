RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh shooting on Thursday evening left one teenager seriously injured, police said.

Shortly after 11 p.m., police responded to the 3200 block of Harmony Court in Raleigh regarding a shooting.

Police told a CBS 17 crew on scene that a 16-year-old was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police are currently looking for two suspects. Crew members saw K-9s conducting a search.

Raleigh police at the scene of a shooting involving a teenager. (Gilat Melamed/CBS 17)

This is a breaking news article. Check back for updates.