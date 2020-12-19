Teen shot while ‘checking out’ gun outside Knightdale apartments, officials say

The parking lot where the shooting happened Friday evening in Knightdale. CBS 17 photo

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager was shot while two teens were examining a gun in a car in Knightdale Friday evening, officials said.

The incident was reported around 6:15 p.m. in the parking lot of 1001 Greystone Common Drive, which is the Greystone at Widewaters apartments, according to Knightdale officials.

Two teenagers were in a car in the parking lot after they “got ahold of a gun,” according to Knightdale spokesman Jonas Silver.

“They were checking it out in their car and the gun” discharged, Silver said.

One of the teens was hit in the arm. That teen was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Silver said police were calling the incident an “involuntary discharge.”

There is no word on charges.

