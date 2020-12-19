Teen shot while ‘checking out’ gun outside Knightdale apartments, officials say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager was shot while two teens were examining a gun in a car in Knightdale Friday evening, officials said.
The incident was reported around 6:15 p.m. in the parking lot of 1001 Greystone Common Drive, which is the Greystone at Widewaters apartments, according to Knightdale officials.
Two teenagers were in a car in the parking lot after they “got ahold of a gun,” according to Knightdale spokesman Jonas Silver.
“They were checking it out in their car and the gun” discharged, Silver said.
One of the teens was hit in the arm. That teen was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Silver said police were calling the incident an “involuntary discharge.”
There is no word on charges.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Cumberland County Schools suspend nearly all sports for at least a month
- US clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
- Police: Teen fatally stabbed by mother’s husband while protecting her during domestic attack
- Stimulus check update: Congress passes 2-day bill to avoid shutdown as COVID relief talks continue
- If Congress approves a stimulus check, how long will it take to show up in your bank account?