RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a deadly car crash that happened Wednesday morning.

Police said on Wednesday at 7:45 a.m., 18-year-old Jahki Karon Cox was driving a 2007 Honda Accord southbound on Falls of Neuse Road with a juvenile front seat passenger.

A 2018 Hyundai Elantra, driven by 40-year-old Margaret Glenn Malone, was traveling northbound on Falls of Neuse Road at the same time, according to the police department.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the Hyundai operated by Malone was trying to turn left in front of the Honda operated by Cox when the vehicles collided.

The impact spun the Honda around and onto the sidewalk at the intersection, where it stopped.

Police said the Hyundai spun around and traveled south on Falls of Neuse Road, where it hit the curb, left the roadway to a right and stopped.

Cox had minor injuries and fled the scene on foot, according to police.

They said officers caught him a short distance away and he was taken to the hospital. The juvenile passenger also had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police said Malone died from her injuries in the crash.

The Honda Accord driven by Cox had been reported stolen.

He was charged with felony hit and run causing serious injury or death, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.