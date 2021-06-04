Teen suspected of inappropriately touching women on Knightdale greenway

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Knightdale police are searching for a person described as a teenager who they say may be responsible for inappropriately touching women on the greenway trail in two separate incidents.

Police say both incidents occurred near the Widewaters community trail head just off of Widewaters Parkway near mile marker 2.75.

The first incident happened Wednesday and the second on Friday. Both took place around 1 p.m., police said.

In each case, the suspect, described as a teenager, followed females as they were walking on the trail and unwantedly touched at least one woman on her butt before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is said to be between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 feet tall with a “larger frame”, and dark curly hair. In one incident he was described as wearing a blue t-shirt and dark basketball style shorts, police say.

Anyone with information about these incidents should contact Detective Kerry Burke of the Knightdale Police Department 919-217-2261.