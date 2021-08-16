Teen taken to hospital after shooting at Raleigh apartments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager was shot at an apartment complex in Raleigh on Monday afternoon, police say.

The incident was reported around 6:15 p.m. at the Trails of North Hills apartments in the 1800 block of Hillock Drive, according to Raleigh police.

The victim was shot in an arm and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

“Based upon the preliminary findings, there is not an ongoing concern for public safety in the area,” police said in a news release.

The area where the incident happened is off North Hills Drive just east of Crabtree Valley Mall.

No other information was released.

