APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The morning after an SBI agent shot and killed a man outside a store in Apex, Police Chief Jason Armstrong is providing further details revealed by the investigation.

The man killed was identified as 18-year-old Dayve Sanchez. Denzel Ward, 29, was identified as the State Bureau of Investigation officer who shot Sanchez.

Officers responded to the Academy Sports + Outdoors store at 1151 Pine Plaza Drive in response to the shooting just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The initial investigation revealed a woman in the store grabbed a box of ammunition before running out. Police said Sanchez also ran outside before they were both shot by Ward.

Sanchez was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

As of Wednesday morning, police say the female involved in the incident was in the care of medical professionals. Her identity has not been shared and no formal charges related to the incident have been made.

Armstrong previously told CBS 17 that Sanchez was found on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound when officers arrived. That gunshot, officials said, came from Ward’s firearm. Ward, and SBI officer was outside the store and on duty at the time.

This is a developing story that will be updated as CBS 17 learns more information from Apex police.