RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager was killed in a single-vehicle wreck late Tuesday night.

Ky’rese Dye, 18, died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened in the 1400 block of Hammond Road, Raleigh police said.

Around 11:17 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the wreck. According to the preliminary investigation, Dye was a passenger in a 2006 Honda Accord when the driver failed to maintain control of the vehicle in a curve.

The Honda left the roadway to the left and struck the end of the guardrail, police said. The collision caused the vehicle to continue across the median and come to a final stop facing south in the northbound lane of Hammond Road.

The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

That section of Hammond Road was shut down until about 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The crash remains under investigation.