WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake Forest Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old boy on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to a reported shooting along the 200 block of North Allen Road, police said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot, according to police.

He was taken to a local hospital with “what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries,” according to a press release from the City of Wake Forest.

Detectives are currently on scene determining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Tip Line at 919-435-9610.