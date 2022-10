RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a teenager was shot early Monday in a townhome community in Raleigh.

Lt. Jason Borneo of the Raleigh Police Department said the male teen suffered minor injuries when he was shot at around 1:15 a.m. near North Raleigh Blvd. and Park Glen Drive.

Raleigh police also told CBS 17 that the victim drove himself to the hospital.

No further injuries or suspect information were shared by police.

This remains an ongoing investigation.