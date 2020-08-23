Teen fights trigger panic, false gunfire report at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police officers were seen patrolling outside Crabtree Valley Mall Saturday night hours after an incident emptied the mall of shoppers.

Mall security shut down the mall before it was scheduled to close earlier in the evening as shoppers ran out panicked.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at Crabtree Valley Mall, but that turned out to be a fight among teenagers.

It’s the second time in the past two months a “shots fired” call turned out to be a fight between teenagers at Crabtree Valley Mall.

A mall spokesperson did not explain how they will keep this from happening again in the future.

However, they did release a statement saying the safety of the guests and employees is their top priority.

All of the commotion concerned people out trying to enjoy their night. Mall goers say they now plan to be on high alert while making a stop at the mall.

“I think it’s pretty scary with the times we’re in. If you can’t go to the mall to be safe where can you go. We’re just going to be aware of our surroundings and hope for the best,” said Chloe Arnette, a mall visitor.

“I just think it’s crazy how people can’t act right in the mall. It’s just crazy that people try to have time to themselves and you gotta worry about things like this,” said Kevin Mclaughlin, who was also at the mall.

No injuries were reported and no charges were filed.

