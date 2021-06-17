Teens, vaccines and post COVID-19 routines: Wake County to host virtual town hall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Wake County is hosting a virtual town hall for those who have questions about vaccinating teens, COVID-19 vaccine symptoms and other topics of discussion.

The town hall will stream Thursday at 7 p.m.

The panel will be moderated by Dr. Rasheed Monroe, Wake Med Medical Director of Primary Care Pediatrics. The panel of experts includes:

Dr. Stefanie Etienne, Wake County Human Services, Family Medicine Specialist;

Dr. Edward Ocran, Wake Med Pharmacy Manager;

Dr. Jamila Fletcher, UNC Hospitals, Raleigh Children and Adolescents Medicine; and

Dr. Ernestine Briggs-King, PhD, Duke School of Medicine, Psychiatry and the Behavioral Sciences.

Additional health experts will help answer questions via the chat feature, including Dr. Vijaya Polavaram, an internal medicine specialist serving Wake County.

“While we’ve been safely vaccinating hundreds of thousands of our residents for seven months, we recognize and understand that many are seeking more information before getting the shot,” said Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Matt Calabria. “We have a group of experts well-versed in vaccines, pediatrics and long-term effects of COVID-19 infections, so we hope the public takes advantage of the chance to ask them anything they want!”

You can watch and take part in the town hall by watching on the Wake County Facebook page or Youtube channel.