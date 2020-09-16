Temporary lane closures to happen in Wake Forest for road widening near new Wegmans

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Temporary lane closures will take place through Nov. 30 in Wake Forest due to a road-widening project of Dr. Calvin Jones Highway/N.C. 98 bypass, the Town said in a news release Wednesday. The project is associated with the new Wegmans being built.

A contractor working on behalf of Wegmans will periodically reduce to one lane parts of Dr. Calvin Jones Highway/N.C. 98 bypass from Galazy Way to Sienna Drive.

“The temporary lane closures are necessary to allow crews to widen the roadway and install turn lanes,” the release said.

Signage and flaggers will be in place to direct drivers through the work area.

“When traveling through a construction area, drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians are asked to be patient, proceed with caution and obey flaggers,” the release said. “Drivers should get in the correct lane well in advance and constantly be on the lookout for vehicles merging into adjacent travel lanes as they approach a work zone. Drivers are also urged to double their following distances.”

