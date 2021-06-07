Ten Ten Rd. closed in Apex after dump truck overturns, police say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – An overturned dump truck closed a major road in Apex late Monday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the crash on Ten Ten Road near Lufkin Road just before 4:15 p.m. Monday. Ten Ten Road is temporarily closed with traffic being diverted onto Lufkin Road.

North Carolina Department of Transportation maps shows heavy congestion along eastbound Center Street just before the interchange with U.S. 1 and Ten Ten Road.

The cause of the crash is being investigated. No additional information was released.