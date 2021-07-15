Tens of thousands expected to attend Kids Exchange Consignment Sale in Raleigh this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Kids Exchange Consignment Sale in the Jim Graham Building at the N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh opens to the public on Friday with free admission.

The massive consignment sale, which features miles (literally) of clothing racks and tables full of toys, books, games, and baby supplies, opens Thursday for a private sale for those who are selling at the event and for members of the military.

The general public can pay $10 and shop the Kids Exchange Eve sale from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight.

If you’d prefer to wait to get in for free, you can head to the State Fairgrounds beginning at 9 a.m. Friday when the general public can show up and hunt for bargains.

The Kids Exchange Consignment Sale is considered to be the largest consignment sale in the nation. Organizers expect around 30,000 people to attend during the sale.

Free admission starts at 9 a.m. Friday. Shoppers can attend the sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Sunday’s sale is a half-price day.

For more information on the sale and to purchase advanced tickets, click here. You can also visit them on Facebook.

The Jim Graham Building is located at 1025 Blue Ridge Road in Raleigh.