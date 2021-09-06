‘Thank God they’re here for us’: Inter-Faith Food Shuttle serving hundreds of families weekly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — September is Hunger Action Month and CBS 17 is highlighting local organizations that work to battle food insecurity in central North Carolina.

The Inter-Faith Food Shuttle serves hundreds of families every week through its mobile food markets, and the demand isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

“It’s great for us, great for the community. A lot of people we see around they do come here, and it helps with the things that we can’t afford,” said Sedric Turner.

Turner is one of many lined up early in the morning to get fresh veggies, produce, bread and everything else needed to feed him and his family. He says he visits the mobile food market at least twice a month.

The Inter-Faith food shuttle hosts mobile markets several times a week all throughout the Triangle. Anyone can come grab boxes of free food and have it loaded straight into the trunk.

“There are a lot of families in need, and this has been such a good thing for those families because it helps them supplement their income,” said volunteer Wanda Baker.

Without access to this food, Turner says it would put a strain on his family.

“It would be a struggle, it would be a struggle but thank God they’re here for us,” said Turner.

Click here for a link to mobile market locations.

Click here to learn more about mobile markets.

