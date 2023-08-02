RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Bus drivers needed.

With the start of the new school year just a few weeks away, Wake County Public School leaders are warning parents that some students may not be able to ride the bus.

District officials report they lost 56 bus drivers, compared to this time last year.

They are using all of their substitute drivers to fill in the gaps, but it is still not enough.

Approximately 2,000 students are set to be without transportation provided by the school system this year.

“So many children don’t have parents capable of getting them to and from, you know, the actual school, wherever they’re going to. So, yeah, that is a problem,” said Marie Troxell, a Wake County grandmother.

It’s a widespread problem the school system announced Tuesday.

The bus driver shortage is so severe that district leaders said they cannot promise kids who would be on 17 different bus routes, they could get transportation to class.

“It’s really sad because we promote education as a way of getting ahead and moving forward with their lives,” said Harry Nicholos, a Wake County father. “Now we can’t get them to school? That’s terrible.”

Officials said they plan to offer service on alternating weekly schedules for middle and high schoolers, to help mitigate the impact.

“It’s relying on parents to have to create different work patterns for themselves,” added Nicholos.

District leaders said they only have 560 certified drivers, including permanent substitutes.

There are nine drivers currently in training.

“I work for a company that helps career changers. We’ve seen a lot of folks from the education and transportation, from the service industry who are looking to swap careers to get a desk job,” said Rashelle Nail, who lives in Wake County.

Compensation is a big concern.

District officials said they’re actively recruiting certified drivers and offering sign-on and attendance bonuses.

Some parents believe it just may not be enough.

“Pay them more. It’s a supply and demand problem. I’m sure there are people out there that would love to do this, just make it worth their while,” added Nicholos.

Leaders have not yet announced which routes will be affected.

Their goal is to get elementary schoolers to and from school, avoid impacting higher-needs populations, and will look at route proximity to schools.

There will be a back-to-school message to all families on Aug. 23.