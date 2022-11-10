RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We hope you didn’t wait to get tickets for Raleigh’s Holiday Express — because it’s already sold out.
The popular event at Pullen Park sold out in less than 90 minutes Thursday.
The Holiday Express is back this year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Tickets went on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday. Then at 10:30 a.m., the Raleigh Parks Department posted on Twitter that it was already a sellout.
In past years tickets have sold at a rate of 1,000 per minute.
It is scheduled for Dec. 1-11 and Dec. 13-18 and will run from 5-8:30 p.m. those evenings.
2022’s event will include:
- Train Ride with Holiday Lights
- Blizzard Boogie Dance Party
- Arts + Crafts
- Inflatables and Carnival Games
- Santa Appearance
- Letters to Santa
- Carousel
- Carolers
- S’mores