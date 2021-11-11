‘That’s hallowed ground to me’: Raleigh man gets chance to walk across Tomb of Unknown Soldier Plaza

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Since 1921, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery has drawn so many people to it to commemorate the unidentified service members who have died.

“I’ve been to Arlington several times and had been to see the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. That’s hallowed ground to me. I think that’s a special place,” said Ben Felton.

However, this year was special.

Not only because this Veteran’s Day marked the 100th anniversary of the day the first unknown soldier was laid to rest there, but also because it was the first time in nearly a century the public could walk directly on the plaza.

Normally it is a privilege given only to the Sentinels of the 3rd U.S. infantry regiment

So, Felton decided to register online for a spot to go, and then hit the road Wednesday.

(Courtesy of Ben Felton)

“[I] hopped in the car and I drove 4 ½ hours up there and 4 ½ hours back,” he said

“I was in line with some of everybody. There was Brigadier General in front of me. There were a ton of military people in their uniforms. Boy scouts with their uniforms on,” Felton said.

Felton said the line of people to visit the tomb wrapped around the entire area.

“When I walked up, I could smell the flowers. There were flowers lined up all the way across and all the way around,” he said.

Felton also said he bought four red roses to lay in front of the tomb to honor the Marine Corps.

“The sign out front said this could be a member of any U.S. family in this tomb. Man, to think about that, I think is pretty incredible,” he said.

The public was able to walk on the plaza of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and lay flowers for two days leading up to Veterans Day.