The buzz from above: Bee boxes installed on top of building in North Hills district

Raleigh, NC (WNCN) — There are new tenants buzzing around North Hills!

Two beehives were installed Thursday morning on top of the Bank of America Tower building in north Raleigh. There are about 65,000 honeybees buzzing around in each beehive.

Bee-Downtown installs and maintains beehives on corporate campuses around North Carolina.

Since 2016, they have installed hundreds of beehives around North Carolina with the mission to re-build honey bee populations and engage employees with its mission to save the bees.

According to the USDA, honey bee populations are declining. The number of honeybee hives in the United States has decreased from 6 million in the 1940s to about 2.5 million today.

The honeybees are a vital part of U.S. agricultural production and economy, adding at least $15 billion a year.

Bee-Downtown was founded by North Carolina native and NC State graduate, Leigh-Kathryn Bonner several years ago after her landlord told her she could not have a honeybee hive at her home. She didn’t take no for an answer and instead decided to find a way to save the bees.

Bonner said the newly added beehives in North Hills will have a positive impact stretching 18,000 acres in Raleigh.