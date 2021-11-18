The Great Raleigh Trolley brings back Santa Express

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh Christmas tradition is back this year in full swing. The Great Raleigh Trolley will once again offer its Santa express tours after having to scale back last year due to the pandemic.

This holiday season kids and their families can ride the trolley with Santa and visit various holiday sights around the city. Tours last 60 minutes. Masks are not required.

Last year tours were available on a limited scale and most of Santa’s visits were done through zoom.

“Children all across the triangle had a really tough time going through Christmas wearing the mask staying home having to quarantine. It just didn’t feel like Christmas the way it normally does. Now imagine if you were homeless or facing food insecurity, Christmas is such an important time,” said GRT president Zack Medford.

The Great Raleigh trolly is teaming up with the Salvation Army of Wake County to collect toys for kids in need. They are collecting new, unwrapped toys every weekend from now until Christmas. You can drop off toys at GRT headquarters located at 1610 Automotive Way in Raleigh. Items can be dropped off from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Santa express tours start Black Friday and run through Christmas Eve. Tickets can be purchased here.