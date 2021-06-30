The Holderness Family performs Raleigh loose cobra-inspired ‘Living on a Prayer’ parody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “It’s called a zebra cobra, its stripes they are black and brown…its venom, it can travel nine feet.”

Yes, indeed.

As the infamous zebra cobra continues its freedom in Raleigh while animal control officials search for it and residents try to avoid the venom-spitting reptile, others are having fun with the whole thing.

From various Twitter accounts popping up proclaiming that they are the zebra cobra, to songs about its disappearance and subsequent reappearance, including one by The Holderness Family.

The family consists of Penn, a former CBS 17 anchor, and his wife Kim, also a former TV news personality, who is known among their audience of more than four million on Facebook as a family that makes, as they call it, “goofy family videos” where their two children and dog are oftentimes featured.

For this particular event, Penn and Kim decided to make a loose cobra-inspired parody song called “Standing on a Chair” to the tune of Bon Jovi’s “Living on a Prayer”.

The couple tossed around replica snakes as they sing about the snake’s characteristics while also questioning how such a dangerous snake could get loose and why they are even allowed in North Carolina as pets.

On Wednesday, CBS 17’s Judith Retana spotted the venom-spitting snake just after noon that has been on the loose in a Raleigh neighborhood for more than a day.

Retana walked onto a porch at a home on Sandringham Drive and the zebra cobra was just feet from her.

“I swear I made eye contact with the snake,” Retana said.

She said she was going to knock on the door of a home in the area and saw the snake by her feet.

“I told the police officer that I thought I was seeing this snake up there – that classic black and white zebra look,” Retana said.

A bite or venom from the zebra cobra can cause serious medical issues even death.

Animal Control officers at the scene were equipped with face shields and gloves in anticipation of capturing the cobra.