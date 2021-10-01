The Salvation Army of Wake County set to open registration for Christmas Cheer Program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas is still a few months away, but it’s never too early to make sure kids will have a good holiday.

Registration for The Salvation Army of Wake County’s annual Christmas Cheer Program opens on Oct. 4 at 8 a.m. and runs through Oct. 10.

The program provides brand new toys and clothing to thousands of children throughout the county every year on Christmas morning.

Last year, nearly 8,000 children were registered for the program, according to The Salvation Army of Wake County.

Registration will be held online at this link.

To sign up, families must provide:

• Photo ID (client must be the parent or have proof they are the legal guardian for the

children)

• Proof of current Wake County address, if different from photo ID

• Provide income sources for everyone in the household

• Proof that the client is the parent or legal guardian of each child they are registering.

Document(s) must have the client’s name and the name of each child they are registering.

(birth certificate, shot record, or school record). The document must also have the child’s

“date of birth.”

Other Information:

• Client will need to know each child’s clothing and shoe size

• Children must be age 12 or younger on Dec. 25, 2021, to be registered

Anyone with questions about the program can send an email to TSA of Wake County and staff will return emails Monday through Friday.

If you don’t have internet access or are having difficulty applying online, you can call (919) 858-2197 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for help.