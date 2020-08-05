The Salvation Army of Wake County to give out free fans on Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Salvation Army of Wake County will be giving out fans to those in need this Saturday morning, according to a press release.

Fans will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 10 a.m. at the Judy Zelnak Center of Hope, which is located at 1863 Capital Blvd.

The giveaway is thanks to money raised by Westlake Ace Hardware and The Salvation Army during a fan drive that took place June 4-21 at multiple Ace Hardware locations in Wake County, the release said. The drive raised $2,873.87, which is enough for 214 fans.

“It has been so hot lately and we are proud to help be a benefit those in Wake County who are in

need of some relief from this extremely hot weather,” said Katie Ward Gonzalez, director of

social services for TSA Wake County in the release. “We are thankful to the community for its support in contributing the funds and to Westlake Ace Hardware.”

A photo ID and proof of Wake County residency must be shown in order to receive a fan.

Nationwide, The Salvation Army raised $130,000 during the drive, enough for 9,100 fans to be distributed across the country.

