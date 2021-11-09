WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Salvation Army of Wake County’s Angel Tree program begins Wednesday at Crabtree Valley Mall.

More than 7,400 children are signed up for the annual program.

According to the Salvation Army, the Angel Tree will have printed angels that have the name, age, and gift suggestions for a child “angel” registered in the program. Each angel is ready for members of the community to “adopt” by purchasing gifts for Christmas.

Each family registered for the program is screened through a process that helps verify their needs.

“The Angel Tree program is a major part of what we do in the community. With many families struggling this year, we want to provide a child more than just a gift, but also hope,” said Major Chuck Whiten, area commander for The Salvation Army of Wake and Lee Counties. “We want children to have a wonderful Christmas, and our Angel Tree program helps to make that happen.”

Angels can also be adopted online.

The program ends on Dec. 11.