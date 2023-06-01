CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary has created a name for itself as a premiere destination for sporting events.

That’s why Louie Soffner is in town, playing in The Soccer Tournament. He’s battling 31 other teams for a $1 million, winner-take-all prize.

Soffner formerly played at Indiana University and his squad is made up of alumni.

“To be able to competitively play again, it kind of gets your competitive juices going again,” the Hoosier Army goalie said. “To be down on the field and looking around at all the fans and your friends and family who are here to watch [is special].”

The first-time event is expected to bring in about $1.7 million of direct visitor spending to Wake County.

“This has drawn a lot of people just curious about coming to watch soccer and that’s cool,” Cary Sports Venues Manager William Davis said. “That’s cool to have local and out of town that are all coming together to watch the same event, but they’re kind of watching it for different reasons.”

Soccer fans gathered from all parts of the globe for the first day of the tournament. Alan Luna traveled from Dallas to WakeMed Soccer Park to support his family member in The Soccer Tournament.

“I’d definitely come out here to North Carolina, rep, support and the vibes are amazing over here,” Luna said.

Scott Dupree, the executive director of the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance, also said those visitors have a significant impact on local restaurants and hotels.

(Ben Bokun/CBS 17)

“They could’ve gone or called anywhere in the country to play this event,” Dupree said. “And they called Cary and said ‘We want to bring this major national, international soccer event and we want to bring it to Cary.’”

Organizers say, while the event wraps up on Sunday, they’re already talking about bringing The Soccer Tournament back next year.

“We’re going to keep putting our team out there and see what we can do, see if we can make some noise in this thing,” Soffner said.

In addition to The Soccer Tournament, the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau reports last weekend’s DI women’s lacrosse championship and the upcoming Division II Baseball Championship are estimated to add nearly $2.6 million. Dupree said the three events produced about 9,000 hotel night bookings.

The Soccer Tournament includes 32 teams from across the world, all vying for the $1 million team prize.