RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – When a scene is too dangerous for deputies in person, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office taps in their tactical robot.

The technology has already been used in two standoff situations this year.

“It gets us away from danger and it just it ends up protecting us better, which also ends up letting us do more things and go into more dangerous situations,” WCSO Sgt. Hunter Blackburn said.

Most recently, one month ago, the team brought out the robot to end a standoff in Garner, where a man refused to come out of his home.

“So we were able to take it, open up the door and then communicate to him with the robot,” Blackburn said.

In May, Wake County authorities brought the robot to Oxford in Granville County and used it during a standoff with a heavily armed suspect.

The suspect shot a police officer and a K9, wounding both. Afterward, the robot went in and found the suspect dead.

“That way, nobody had to go up there with the potential of getting shot again, it keeps us safe,” Blackburn said.

While it’s not the first robot model the agency has used, it is the latest, with new bells and whistles.

“It can go upstairs, it can open up doors, it can open up car doors, it can look over the top of a bed or something,” Blackburn said. “It’s got infrared cameras.”

The tactical robot costs more than $60,000. Wake County leaders approved the cost from the capital improvement budget.

To keep the technology current, the robot will be replaced in three years.