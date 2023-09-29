CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A bushy-tailed visitor at a Cary home is now free after getting stuck in part of the gutter, Cary Animal Services said Friday.

Officials said a neighbor heard some scratching noises coming from the gutter and alerted the resident.

(Cary Animal Services)

They said resident found that the noises were coming from their gutter downspout, and called animal services.

When they arrived, crews said the animal — suspected to be a squirrel — was low enough in the downspout for them to help.

They said they took out a connecting piece of the pipe to set it free.

“Immediately a squirrel came running out to freedom,” Cary Animal Services said. “Whether the squirrel was in the downspout on purpose or by accident, we may never know.”

(Cary Animal Services)

Officials said they were happy to help the little creature, which could not climb back up or out by itself.

You can watch a video of the rescue at the top of this web story.