There’s good news for a beloved Wake County petting zoo

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s looking less likely a beloved Wake County petting zoo will be forced to close.

CBS 17 reported on Winterpast back in July and continues to follow the story closely. Farmer Mary, who runs the farm, said an appraisal found the land should be divided.

For the last 19 years, Winterpast farm has been giving pets and farm animals alike a forever home.

“They were all people’s surrendered pets or else they came from breeders. Like that black and white bunny Dutchess who’s here because her white stripe is the wrong width,” Farmer Mary said.

Farmer Mary or Mary Droessler started the elaborate petting zoo to educate people and also as a rescue.

“At least once a month somebody says Farmer Mary this is the best day of my life and that’s just a beautiful thing,” she said.

Farmer Mary said her sister helped her buy the property and wanted the $250,000 she invested back.

She said a GoFundMe page but it wasn’t enough.

Since then, Farmer Mary said an appraisal recommended subdividing the property, allowing her to keep the petting zoo and some of the land.

Her sister would get the other five acres and the chance to build a subdivision with two homes.

“She will have to put in a road. She will have to fence, she will have to fence. And I will have almost back to the bonfire. It’ll be fine. Absolutely adore the entire place and good luck selling two lots behind a petting zoo,” Farmer Mary said.

She’s still working to make Winterpast a non-profit.

“It’s not like we’re making a lot of money here. So but we’re making a lot of happiness,” she said.

For more information on Winterpast, click here.