RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two roads in southwestern Wake County will be closed this weekend as part of the next stage of construction of the Triangle Expressway.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Tuesday that sections of Holly Springs Road and Kildaire Farm Road in Apex will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. May 2.

(Photo credit: NCDOT)

The state’s turnpike authority is working on the southern portion of the Complete 540 project. That phase will extend the toll portion of state Route 540 from the state Route 55 bypass to Interstate 40.

Those roads will be closed this weekend to allow workers to complete work on a temporary detour along Holly Springs Road and to tie in the adjustments made to Kildaire Farm Road to connect to Holly Springs Road, NCDOT said.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to avoid the area.