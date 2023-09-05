RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new report shows as Wake County’s population has grown, its tree cover has decreased.

County officials say the Land Cover Analysis and Tree Canopy Assessment report was designed to spark conversations and identify opportunities to enhance Wake County’s green spaces in the face of rapid growth.

“Trees provide critical community infrastructure by helping clean the air we breathe, filter the water we drink and mitigate the impacts of a changing climate,” said Shinica Thomas, chair, Wake County Board of Commissioners. “As a board, we strive to achieve healthy, equitable and sustainable outcomes for all of our residents. This study is another tool we can use to guide future decisions as we plan for the next wave of growth.”

The report found Wake County had 54% tree canopy cover in 2020, with over half of those trees in good or very good condition. From 2010 to 2020, the report said the county lost 11,122 acres of tree canopy. That is more than double the size of William B. Umstead State Park. it represents a 3.6% decrease in the total amount of canopy.

By acreage, Apex lost the most with a loss of 2,180 acres between 2010 and 2020. That represents a 15% decline in tree cover. Cary lost the second most amount of tree cover, followed by Raleigh.

Morrisville lost the biggest percentage of trees. Its loss of 623 acres of tree canopy represents a loss of 22.7%. Wake Forest and Apex both lost about 15% of their tree cover.

Municipality Tree canopy lost Change % Apex 2,180 acres lost 15% decrease Cary 1,709 acres lost 7.3% decrease Fuquay-Varina 739 acres lost 5.3% decrease Garner 806 acres lost 5.4% decrease Holly Springs 1,292 acres lost 10.3% decrease Knightdale 236 acres lost 2.7% decrease Morrisville 623 acres lost 22.7% decrease Raleigh 1,305 acres lost 2.2% decrease Rolesville 399 acres lost 8.7% decrease Wake Forest 1,190 acres lost 15.3% decrease Wendell 136 acres lost 2.6% decrease Zebulon 64 acres lost 1.4% decrease

Officials have heard concerns from residents about the impacts of growth on tree canopy loss.

The county said the report shows areas that saw the greatest concentration of lost canopy include the western portions of the county, within the City of Raleigh, and in areas of recent growth and development to the northeast and southeast of the city.

The report also shows the benefits of trees for the county.

Each year, the report says Wake County’s trees: