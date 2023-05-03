RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Vaping is a problem for schools and bathrooms are a hotspot.

During Tuesday night’s Wake School Board meeting, Vice-Chair Chris Heagarty said parents need to sit down with their children and explain just how serious vaping is, referring to vapes as “these ain’t grandma’s cigarettes.” The district is receiving $6.2 million from a settlement with Juul.

“I had one high school teacher tell me it feels like they’re going to recess because they are being called out of class constantly with the number of fire alarms happening,” said school board Monika Johnson-Hostler.

Leesville Road High School is shutting down half its bathrooms for the rest of the year because vaping kept setting off the fire alarm, the school’s principal announced Monday.

Some districts in North Carolina hope sensors in bathrooms will help.

Soter Technologies CEO Derek Peterson said about 13 districts in North Carolina use the company’s vape detector.

“We have technology that helps schools understand when students are vaping in places where you typically can’t put cameras or microphones,” he said.

Peterson said the device, called FlySense, looks for a specific signature that represents vaping and then sends administrators a real time notification of when and where vape is detected.

He said the company also works with districts on education to help students quit vaping.

About an hour north of Charlotte, Hickory Public Schools already has a vape sensor from HALO at its high school. After partnering with Catawba County Public Health and receiving a grant from the group Live Well Catawba, the district purchased sensors for its two middle schools.

The district’s Director of Student Services and School Safety Angela Simmons said the sensors are installed, but not live yet. Staff received training on Tuesday.

“We were starting to see where more students, especially the eight-graders, were bringing in vapes to the school,” Simmons said.

Simmons said the schools have cameras outside the bathroom so administrators could see who used it when an alert goes off. Simmons said education is also an important part of the work they’re doing to combat vaping.

“The overall goal is student health and student safety,” she said.

No one with Wake County Schools was available for an interview to discuss vape detection technology on Tuesday.

CBS 17 is not aware of the district using vape specific sensors that send alerts. CBS 17 asked a spokesperson to confirm that, they said they are not familiar with those systems to be able to determine how they differ from their fire detection system.