RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — During her fourth quarter crime update, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson highlighted three spots in the city she said are the most dangerous for traffic.

Chief Patterson named stretches of New Bern Ave., Capital Blvd., and South Saunders St. She also named a few factors contributing to traffic crashes and fatalities in those areas.

CBS 17 spoke with officials from AAA Carolinas who say risky driving behaviors are on the rise nationwide.

“We’re seeing more red light running, we’re seeing more speeding and we’re seeing more impaired driving,” Tiffany Wright, with the group, said.

Chief Patterson said that between Oct. and Dec. of 2022, 12 pedestrians were killed in the city. Some of those were caused by impaired driving.

“People have admitted that they’re getting behind the wheel after they know that they’re over the legal limit,” Wright said.

A recent AAA survey shows that since 2018, the amount of drivers admitting to driving under the influence rose nearly 24% nationwide.

That same survey showed that speeding was up nearly 13%.

“A lot of times people think that if they go a little bit over the limit, ten or fifteen miles over the limit, that they’re going to reach their destination a lot faster, and it’s not worth the risk,” Wright said.

While Chief Patterson named those certain dangerous spots, AAA officials say drivers need to be on alert no matter what road they’re on.

“We’re not invincible, we all get out on the roadways and we think, ‘Oh, I can speed,’ or, ‘I can text behind the wheel,’ we get so distracted, and unfortunately, it can happen to anybody,” Wright said.

CBS 17 reached out to Raleigh Police for more information but they were unavailable for an interview on Thursday.